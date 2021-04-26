COULEE CITY - It looks like Coulee City will be able to offer more modernized medical care to residents now that the state has granted the money needed to build a new clinic.
This weekend, it was announced that the Port of Coulee City was awarded $846,000 by the Washington State Legislature in the 2021-2023 Capital Budget.
Operated and overseen by the Coulee Medical Center in Grand Coulee, the Coulee City Medical Clinic project would consist of building a 4,660 square-foot clinic that would include examination rooms; treatment rooms; a laboratory; offices for counselors; doctors, nurse’s stations, and a conference room.
The new medical center would also work in conjunction with other Grant County hospitals and medical providers; it would also partner with mental health providers in the region as well.
In 2015, the Port of Coulee City bought property at the northeast corner of West Main Street and North Third Street in Coulee City for the new medical clinic.
The Port of Coulee City has provided $125,000 of its own matching funds towards completion of the clinic. In addition, Grant County’s Strategic Infrastructure Program ponied up $256,000 for the endeavor.
The current clinic in Coulee City is a former World War II meeting hall that began to operate as a medical facility in the 1970s and is reportedly too small and understaffed to support the community’s needs.