WENATCHEE - When it comes to legal proceedings, comedy is a little hard to come by, but one Texas court Zoom has taken the world by storm…in a comedic way.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera and asked her if she had seen the viral Zoom that is now making headlines around the world.
Judge Ferrera says she watched the video several times.
The 1-minute clip was tweeted out by Judge Roy Ferguson who used the clip as an example about being careful about using filters in a Zoom room. In the clip, attorney Rod Ponton entered the meeting and accidentally activated an animated cat filter that reacted to his motions on camera. The accidental filter made for an awkward, yet comedic situation between the legal counsels.
“Initially it was hard to believe it was real, I was surprised that the attorney with the cat filter was willing to continue with an argument with the filter on,” Judge Ferrera told iFIBER ONE News. “The ways his eyes were darting, it was just funny!”
Judge Ferrera says she took notice of the opposing counsel's lack of reaction.
“After watching it a couple more times, I was surprised that the opposing counsel barely cracked a smile. The judge handled it very well,” Ferrera said.
iFIBER ONE News asked Judge Ferrera's opinion on how the judge handled the situation.
“I don’t know how I would react, but the cat filter would have made it too distracting to continue,” she explained. “Usually I’m able to keep a straight face, but at the same time the situation was pretty ridiculous. I’d at least crack a smile.”
But would such a mishaps affect feline-looking attorneys’ argument?
“I think the way that judge handled it was very professional, guessing on his reaction I would guess he wouldn’t let it impact the argument," Ferrera said.