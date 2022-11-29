On Tuesday, the Columbia River Drug Task Force issued a safety bulletin confirming the presence of Rainbow Fentanyl in the Wenatchee Valley.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force consists of detectives from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, East Wenatchee Police Department and the Wenatchee Police Department.The Drug Task Force aggressively enforces all state laws related to controlled substance offenses including those involving methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, hallucinogens and the recent phenomenon of synthetic drugs.
According to the press release issued by the Drug Task Force, Rainbow Fentanyl has been confiscated in the Wenatchee Valley within the last month.
"CRDTF detectives have seen pictures of this multi- colored Fentanyl on suspect’s phones who reside in the Wenatchee Valley," the Drug Task Force wrote.
The public memo goes on to warn the public about the dangers associated with Rainbow Fentanyl and it could end up in the hands of local youth, resulting in grave consequences.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose. Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder.
The DEA says the majority of fentanyl trafficked into the U.S. is coming from Mexican drug cartels.