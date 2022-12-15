EPHRATA - With a surge in inflation not seen in decades, it was only a matter of time until utility officials at Grant PUD had to make a decision to compensate for the rising costs of doing business. That was evident this week, when Grant PUD's commission board formally approved a plan for new electricity rates in 2023.
Approval was given during a regularly-scheduled commission meeting on Dec. 13.
The new rates take effect on April 1.
Utility officials say its Grant PUD's first rate increase since 2018. Customers will experience a rate increase of 3%. Through tactful financial planning, the utility says the 3% rate increase will help offset the costs the PUD will incur from an 8.7% increase in inflation.
The new rates mean a typical residential customer using 1,700 kilowatt-hours in a month will pay an additional $3.24 a month. By comparison, a large industrial customer with an average monthly usage of 20 million-kilowatt hours would see an increase of $12,600 a month.
"No one likes rising costs," stated commission President Judy Wilson after the meeting. "This increase is necessary for us to try to keep pace with inflation while at the same time continuing to provide our vital services to our growing county."
Grant PUD's proposed all-in Residential power rate of 5.8 cents per kilowatt hour is much lower than the average Washington residential rate of 10.19 cents per kilowatt-hour and the average United States rate of 14.88 cents per kilowatt-hour.