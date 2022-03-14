QUINCY - Here's one way to shake the winter blues...win the lottery! That likely was the case for a Quincy man who won $250,000 in Washington's Lottery last Monday.
The Washington Lottery website reports that Hipolito F. bought a winning HIT 5 ticket from the Short Stop fuel station in Quincy on Monday, March 7.
In order to win the top prize, a person must match all five numbers on the white balls they drew with with the drawn by Washington's Lottery.
Hipolito's odds of winning were 1 in 851,000.