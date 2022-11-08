With 12,317 ballots tallied between the two top candidates, Joey Kriete has a significant edge over Joe Harris in the race for Grant County Sheriff. Kriete has 58.88% of the vote and Joe Harris maintains 40.27%. Kriete is a current Chief Deputy at the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Joe Harris is a former Grant County Deputy and the former police chief of Mattawa. There are only 9,200 ballots left to count. 105 people submitted write-in candidates so far. The election will certify on Nov. 29, 2022. Voter participation in Grant County was an abysmal 28.53%.
Joey Kriete leading race for Grant County Sheriff
