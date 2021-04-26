OLYMPIA, Wash — Gov. Jay Inslee said over the weekend inoculations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can begin in Washington state following a review by scientific experts in a western states work group.
The announcement cones after the FDA and CDC also authorized the restart of the vaccine. The Western States Workgroup, comprised of vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada, met Friday to review the data and analysis to ensure the safety of all FDA-authorized vaccines.
“The benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it,” Inslee said in a news release. “We want to keep as many people free from COVID and out of the hospital as possible, and the J&J vaccine will help us get through this pandemic. I encourage people to get whatever vaccine is available to them.”
The federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday called for the 11-day pause on the J&J vaccine to be lifted after federal regulators reviewed data on blood clots and assess risks associated with the vaccine.
Out of nearly 8 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 15 women developed these blood clots.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine providers will now provide information about the risk and information about symptoms to watch for after vaccination.