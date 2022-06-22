WENATCHEE — The Columbia River Drug Task Force says a drug trafficking organization in the Wenatchee Valley has been dismantled as part of a joint operation with Homeland Security.
Investigators say the trafficking organization has ties to Arizona.
Three suspects have been arrested: Tyson Horner, a 27-year-old Wenatchee resident, Nabiel Akhdary, a 44-year-old Phoenix, Ariz. resident, and Brandon Lux, a 35-year-old Yakima resident.
Both Horner and Akhdary have been indicted in U.S. District Court on fentanyl distribution charges. Akhdary and Lux were allegedly both in possession of a loaded pistol when they were arrested and both are convicted felons.
The task force reportedly seized close to 10,000 fentanyl pills, 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, two pistols and more than $16,000 in cash.
At least three other suspects are in the process of being tracked down by law enforcement on charges related to possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, according to the task force.