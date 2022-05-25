According to the Capital Press, disgraced cattle rancher Cody Easterday remains free from prison after U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian granted a motion to push back his sentencing to Sept. 19.
Easterday was scheduled to be sentenced June 13.
It’s the four time Bastian has allowed the postponement of Easterday’s sentencing after the ex-cattleman pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on March 31, 2021, promising to make restitution.
Easterday faces 20 years in federal prison, but a sentence has yet to be recommended by the U.S. Department of Justice. According to Easterday’s legal counsel, a plan to appropriate the money to the victims and other creditors is set for finalization this summer.
According to the Capital Press, U.S. attorneys opted not to oppose waiting until September for Easterday’s sentencing.
Easterday promised to repay $233 million to Tyson Foods after taking money from them to buy and feed non-existent cattle. Easterday also owes $11 million to Segale Properties of Tukwila reports the Capital Press.
Bastian notes if Easterday would have not pled guilty, his trial would likely still be pending.