SPOKANE - According to iFIBER ONE News partner, KPQ, a U.S. District Judge denied the city of Leavenworth’s request to revoke Projekt Bayern’s right to use “Leavenworth Oktoberfest.”
On Wednesday, a judge ruled that the city didn’t have enough evidence in proving that Projekt Bayern caused irreparable harm. The court says plaintiffs wanting injunctive relief need to demonstrate that “irreparable injury is likely in the absence of an injunction.”
KPQ reports that the court found that the 10-month interval between Projekt Bayern’s initial announcement to move Oktoberfest and when the city issued their summons, it didn’t prove that irreparable harm was done.
Also, the court decided that the city did not prove that Projekt Bayern filed a trademark under false pretenses.
“Additionally, at this stage in the litigation, Plaintiff has not provided evidence that the mark is invalid, was fraudulently registered, or that Defendant lacks the right to use the mark.”
According to KPQ, the injunction denial means Projekt Bayern can hold their Oktoberfest in Wenatchee without having to change their marketing materials or the event’s trademark, “Leavenworth Oktoberfest.”
The city also asked the court to dismiss Projekt Bayern’s counterclaim; that was denied too.
KPQ reports that the city’s lawsuit against Projekt Bayern can proceed in Spokane’s U.S. District Court in the future; a telephone conference between the two entities is set for Oct. 5.
The Projekt Bayern's Leavenworth Oktoberfest at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee will be concurrent with the city of Leavenworth's Oktoberfest on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, and Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.