EAST WENATCHEE — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Confluence Health employees who claimed they were wrongfully terminated for not complying with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The lawsuit was filed in April in Douglas County Superior Court by more than 100 former employees who sought employment reinstatement, lost wages and damages. The plaintiffs allege that the public policy of the state allows people the right to make their own healthcare decisions and Confluence Health disregarded that policy by firing employees who did not comply with the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The lawsuit claims Confluence lacked any overriding justification to act outside of the public policy.
The lawsuit also claims the plaintiffs sought medical or religious exemptions from the vaccine mandate but Confluence would not make accommodations that allowed the employees to keep their jobs, and Confluence treated unvaccinated employees as having a perceived disability. The group also claims refusing to get the vaccine was reasonable because the vaccines “were not safe, nor effective” in stopping the virus.
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber on Friday dismissed the lawsuit, writing that the plaintiffs failed to identify a clear public policy that supported their claims of wrongful termination, or that Confluence Health neglected their religious or medical exemptions.
Huber also ruled being unvaccinated is not a disability.
“A person who refuses the COVID-19 vaccine is rejecting treatment that, at least according to vaccine proponents, would enhance their condition above and beyond the baseline of standard normal health,” Huber wrote. “When plaintiffs declined the vaccine, they purportedly became more susceptible to COVID-19 relative to the vaccinated population. But the vaccinated population is not the proper comparison for determining a disability. Instead, unvaccinated persons should be compared to the baseline standard of normal health. This baseline lacks sufficient protections against COVID-19 — hence the need for vaccines throughout the general population.”