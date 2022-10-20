OLYMPIA — A federal judge has ruled a gold mining company in Okanogan County committed thousands of Clean Water Act violations in its operation of the Buckhorn Mountain gold mine.
The ruling comes as part of state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s ongoing lawsuit against Crown Resources and Kinross Gold.
The judge found Crown Resources violated the law more than 3,000 times, according to Ferguson.
“Buckhorn Mountain is one of the unspoiled natural areas of our state. These companies had a responsibility, and legal obligation to protect it,” Ferguson stated. “They failed in that responsibility, thousands of times. We will continue our work to hold them accountable.”
The penalties that Crown Resources will face will be determined at a later date in the case. The maximum penalty under the Clean Water Act is $54,800 per violation, per day, for up to five years.
Kinross Gold was not part of Thursday’s order and the case against the company is ongoing. The two companies could face millions of dollars in fines.
Crown Resources and Kinross Gold, its parent company, own Buckhorn Mountain gold mine, a 50-acre underground mine in Okanogan County located about 100 miles northeast of Twisp. From 2008 to 2017, the companies extracted about $1.3 billion in gold. Ore extraction stopped in 2017 but Ferguson says contaminants continue to be released from the mine, including in both groundwater and nearby streams. The pollutants include aluminum, ammonia, arsenic, lead and nitrates.
Ferguson’s lawsuit alleges the companies did little to comply with its water quality permit or contain the pollution to the mine.
The lawsuit was filed with consultation from the state Department of Ecology. The Okanogan Highlands Alliance citizen group filed a similar lawsuit in 2020.