REPUBLIC - It’s not often that WSDOT deploys its snow plows in mid-June, but it happened on Tuesday.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Meteorologists say Sherman Pass received three inches of the unseasonable snow earlier today, prompting the deployment of the plows, according to WSDOT.
Sherman Pass is located in Ferry County just east of Republic.
The National Weather Service says it’s the latest known time of the year going back to 2005 that Sherman Pass has received snow.
However, meteorologists say that was winter’s last gasp with no new snow forecast for Sherman Pass and temperatures rising later this week.