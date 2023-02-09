EPHRATA — An Ephrata man was convicted Tuesday of child sex abuse in a Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigation started in 2022.
A jury convicted 48-year-old Michael G. Rice of two counts of first-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of commercial sex abuse of a minor. The jury found Rice not guilty of one count of commercial sex abuse of a minor, according to court records.
Rice is set to be sentenced on March 15.
Grant County detectives began investigating Rice in February 2022 after being contacted by Child Protective Services. A child disclosed that Rice was taking pictures and videos on his cellphone of the child performing sexual acts. Detectives found multiple videos of the girl on Rice’s phone, according to court records.
Detectives reported Rice would pay the child to make the videos.
“This was a terrible and vile case of child sexual exploitation, and the community is safer now that Michael Rice will be headed to prison,” said Sheriff Joe Kriete. “The case detective did a tremendous job of investigating the crimes committed by Rice.”