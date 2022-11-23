ELLENSBURG - A disaster on I-90 in Thorp just west of Ellensburg was averted on Wednesday due to a swift response by firefighters.
In the early afternoon, firefighters raced to the scene of a diesel tanker truck fire; the vehicle was hauling a full load of fuel.
When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the rear tire area.
In order to douse the flames safely, Kittitas County Fire District 1 crews used the front water turret on a brush fire truck. The crew was able to extinguish the fire before flames penetrated the tank.
No one was hurt, but crews say the situation could have been a whole lot worse.