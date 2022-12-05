BREWSTER — A juvenile was arrested Friday after police say the individual made threats to “shoot up the Brewster middle school.”
A Brewster School District staff member contacted police on Friday after the student allegedly made the threats. Brewster police say a photo of a gun was sent in a group message and warned some students not to go to school on Monday.
Police say the message had information indicating a gun was going to be brought to school on Monday.
Brewster police, after contacting people involved in the group chat, were able to track down the student who sent the message. The juvenile was taken into custody and a realistic-looking pellet gun was located.
“The Brewster Police Department worked with the Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office to quickly ensure the safety of the public and Brewster School District,” police Chief Marcos Ruiz stated. “These types of threats are taken seriously and will not be tolerated. I want to thank the individuals who reported this information to the police, and the cooperation of everyone interviewed, without them saying something, something bad may have happened.”