OTHELLO — A juvenile suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting early Wednesday morning in Othello.
The suspect was arrested in the Tri-Cities, according to Othello police.
Othello police responded about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of South First Avenue after reports of a shooting. The 25-year-old victim had been shot while at the Pic-a-Pop convenience store, according to Othello police.
The victim was taken by private vehicle to Othello Community Hospital before police arrived on scene. The victim was later transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have recovered bullet casings and are reviewing surveillance video that reportedly shows a vehicle fleeing the area heading south on First Avenue.
Othello police continue to investigate the shooting.