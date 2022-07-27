RENTON — Linebacker K.J. Wright has retired as a Seahawk after signing a one-day contract on Wednesday with Seattle.
Wright, 33, was selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL draft and was part of Seattle’s run to consecutive Super Bowls. Wright spent 10 of his 11 seasons with Seattle and started all but four regular season games during his Seahawks career.
Wright teamed with Bobby Wagner to form one of the better linebacker duos in the league for the majority of their tenure together in Seattle. Wright was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016 and in 2019, at the age of 30, had a career highs in tackles (132), passes defensed (11) and interceptions (three).
Wright spent last season with Las Vegas and had said that due to his family, Seattle would be the only team he would consider playing for and continuing his career. Wright is expected to talk about his retirement decision on Thursday.
During his 10 seasons in Seattle, the Seahawks went to the playoffs eight times, winning four division titles, two NFC championships and one Super Bowl. Wright piled up 934 tackles, the third most in team history.