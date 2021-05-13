MOSES LAKE - Grant County K9 Chewbacca helped catch a domestic violence suspect on Wednesday near Moses Lake.
Deputies say 26-year-old Tyler JD Hill spit in his girlfriend’s face and threatened to stab her with a screwdriver. Hill reportedly ran to a camper on the property in the 4000 block of Road E.9 Northeast, according to the sheriff’s office.
K9 Chewy climbed through a hole in the camper and was able to latch onto Hill’s arm, allowing deputies to take the suspect into custody.
Hill was booked into Grant County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault, a felony warrant for first-degree theft and two misdemeanor warrants.