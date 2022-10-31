QUINCY — A Quincy man with multiple outstanding warrants was caught Sunday by Grant County K9 Edo.
Deputies and Quincy police responded about 2:20 p.m. for a reported family fight at a home in the 7800 block of Road R Northwest.
Caiden Stephens, 21, had reportedly fled the home before law enforcement arrived. Deputy Tyson Voss and his K9 partner Edo tracked Stephens across a large field. Deputies say Stephens was eventually found hiding in a pump house behind a home. Edo was sent into the pump house after Stephens reportedly disobeyed commands to surrender.
Stephens was taken to the hospital for treatment of the K9 bites before being booked into jail on a protection order violation and warrants for second-degree burglary, residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, felony harassment and taking a motor vehicle without permission.