MOSES LAKE - A Grant County Sheriff’s Office K9 tracked down a 15-year-old burglary suspect on Sunday near Moses Lake.
Deputies responded at about 6 p.m. to the 2400 block of Hamilton Road Northeast after a report of a burglary in progress, according to the sheriff’s office.
A property owner had noticed two males at a storage shed on Hamilton Road. Deputies were already in the area investigating a previous burglary and were quickly on scene.
Both suspects had fled before deputies arrived.
K9 Edo and his deputy partner Tyson Voss searched the area and located the teen suspect hiding in nearby shrubbery, according to the sheriff’s office. The teen was booked into Martin Hall for second degree burglary.
The second suspect was not found.