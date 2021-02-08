OTHELLO - Adams County Sheriff’s Office K9 Garrett was able to track down suspects in a Sunday afternoon car theft in the Othello area.
Deputies responded just before 5 p.m. for a reported stolen vehicle at state Route 26 and Danielson Road. Deputies say one suspect had threatened the owner of the truck with a screwdriver before running off, according to the sheriff’s office.
K9 Garrett was able to locate one suspect in a vehicle pretending to be asleep. A second suspect was later located and taken into custody.
Diego Rangel-Valdez, a 29-year-old Othello man, was booked into jail for second-degree assault and possession of a stolen vehicle. Serafin Rangel-Sambrano, a 36-year-old Mattawa man, was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle.
A third unidentified suspect was not located during the search.