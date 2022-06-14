MOSES LAKE — Grant County K9 Zedd was able to catch a man who reportedly fled from a stolen vehicle at the Moses Lake Sand Dunes.
At about 7 a.m. Tuesday, deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle in George, with the owner reporting there was also a firearm in the vehicle.
The owner of the car was able to track it through the vehicle’s GPS, which showed the vehicle at the Moses Lake Sand Dunes.
Deputy Jimenez and his K9 partner Zedd responded and located the vehicle just south of Powerline Road.
The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Andrew Gilbert, allegedly ran from the stolen vehicle as deputies approached. Deputies say Gilbert did not obey commands to stop and K9 Zedd was deployed due to a firearm being involved.
Zedd was able to apprehend Gilbert, who was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and obstruction. He was taken to Samaritan Hospital for injuries for Zedd’s bite before being booked into jail.