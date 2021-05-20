WENATCHEE - It’s true that a random act of kindness goes a long way and best acts of kindness are the ones that happen when they’re unexpected.
Take Charlene and Larry Woodward of Wenatchee for example. Recently, the pair put their broken wheelbarrow outside for donation to anyone who wanted it.
Charlene says she posted the wheelbarrow online to fortify her message to the masses that it was available for pick up.
Well, someone did pick it up, and in a peculiar twist, returned it.
“I posted that I had a broken wheelbarrow to give away. I posted photos of it with the wheel off and all the parts connected with it. Someone asked if they could come get it. ‘Sure! I’ll leave it on the curb’ and I messaged my address,” Charlene wrote in retrospect. Two hours later when I go outside, there it was in my driveway reassembled.”
Thankful and somewhat awestruck, Charlene described the person who did the good deed as a “good samaritan,” and says she lives in a “great community.”