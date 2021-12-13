CLE ELUM - The McElroy Bridge near Cle Elum has been reduced to a twisted span of asphalt, concrete and metal after it gave way under the weight of a large garbage truck on Monday.
The bridge provided direct access to the Elk Meadows neighborhood. The water supply line was also attached to the bridge; it severed, resulting in the stoppage of water flow to residents in the area.
Kittitas County’s Public Works is working to improve backcountry access to the neighborhood. American Red Cross Emergency supplies and services are being offered to affected residents.
No one was hurt in the bridge collapse.