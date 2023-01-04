On Tuesday, Kittitas County’s governing board of commissioners chastised the federal government over what they called “inhumane working conditions” at the U.S. Post Office in Cle Elum. The county addressed a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Government Relations Director of the Western States Mary Ann Simpson. In the letter commissioners urged the U.S Postal Service to take immediate action to remedy the “unacceptable conditions” of the Cle Elum Post Office.
“The current conditions have employees working out of metal shipping containers and a small truck that is unable to remain heated due to the concern that it may run out of fuel during the day,” commissioners wrote.
The county went on to say that the post office employees in Cle Elum are working primarily outdoors in a climate that is consistently below freezing and can receive over a foot of snow in a day. The letter also mentions that post office patrons are expected to make their way down an alley that is difficult to plow due to its narrowness and considerable potholes.
Recently, the county says postal workers were able to accept propane heaters. The county stated that it wants to provide temporary facilities for the post office to operate out of until a more permanent solution can be executed.
“We ask you please honor the integrity of the United States Postal Service. These conditions are inhumane and although perhaps unintentional, sends a message that the federal government does not value their employees or the people they serve,” the letter added.
Kittitas County, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and local residents are currently doing what they can to make working conditions at the post office more tolerable in the short term.