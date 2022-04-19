ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson announced on Tuesday that his office has finally ID’d the cremated human remains that were found on the side of I-90 earlier this month.
Henry Johnston of Johnston and Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg took an interest in the case and inspected the urn.
In the urn, a permanent ID disc was found and identified the funeral home responsible for cremating the human remains.
The remains were cremated at Danekas Funeral Home in Colville. With assistance from the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to identify the decedent; the family was contacted shortly after the identity was confirmed.
The remains belonged to a female and the details of her death was also documented by the coroner’s team.
The details of how the remains ended up along the interstate is still a mystery.