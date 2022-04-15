ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County coroners are unraveling the mystery behind a lost urn that was found by a hay truck driver on the side of I-90 between the town Kittitas and Ellensburg earlier this week.
On Wednesday, the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office announced their discovery of the urn and sought out the public’s help in identifying the remains. On Friday, iFIBER ONE News reached out to Kittitas County Chief Deputy Coroner Ryan Gausman who says an identifier was found in the urn. Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson says when a person is cremated, a piece of metal with a serial number of the funeral home that performed the cremation is inserted into the urn.
Gausman says the coroner’s office has managed to reach out to the funeral home and get the name of who they believe the remains belong to, but are in the process of trying to confirm it with next of kin. Gausman says the name of the person will not be released until their family is notified. What Gausman did disclose is that the remains were cremated within the last five years and the person was from the northern part of Washington state.
iFIBER ONE News will have more information as it becomes available.