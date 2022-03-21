SELAH - The Yakima Herald Republic reports that a 62-year-old Kittitas County man’s body was recently recovered from an irrigation canal close to Selah on Saturday.
Authorities have concluded that the drowning was accidental.
The deceased person has been identified as Michal Jay Phifer. He was found Saturday morning in the canal in the 400 block of East Selah Road, according to Yakima County Sheriff’s officials.
According to an irrigation district employee, Phifer’s body was found pinned against a debris gate in the canal. Deputies told the newspaper that Phifer had been partying with his neighbors the night before, drinking and smoking marijuana. The neighbor told deputies that Phifer had went out to smoke a cigarette, but did not return.
Phifer lived a short distance away.