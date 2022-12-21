ELLENSBURG - The flu has claimed another life in north central Washington in 2022.
On Wednesday, the Kittitas County Health District announced that one of its residents recently succumbed to influenza.
Kittitas County has only had four known flu deaths within the last five years.
Kittitas County Health Officer Mark Lawson says the most common strain of the flu this year is Influenza A. Lawson says getting the flu vaccine is important because it designed to be most effective against Influenza A.
In addition to the flu death reported in Kittitas County, a fatal flu case was also reported in Yakima County this week.
Last week, Grant County reported two flu deaths.
Flu activity in Washington state is considered as 'very high' this season with over 40 deaths reported statewide.