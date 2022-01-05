ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County health officials reported a one-day record number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
So far on Wednesday, the Kittitas County Public Health Department has received about 160 positive cases, which now require contact from health department staff.
“With this level of cases, if you have COVID-like symptoms, you should act as though you are positive for COVID-19 and you should stay away from others as much as possible,” said health department Director Tristen Lamb.
Health department officials say it may take some time to contact all 160 individuals who tested positive.
“Our priority is to help at the local level to continue to navigate through this pandemic,” Lamb added. “And provide the best customer service we can for individuals we are contacting with positive test results.”