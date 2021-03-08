ELLENSBURG - As tribute to a Civil War veteran who became Kittitas County’s first African-American resident in 1886, the Kittitas County Historical Museum will place a headstone at his burial site in Ellensburg.
Frank Henson is buried at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery at 1900 Brick Road. Henson was buried after succumbing to an aortic aneurysm on January 9, 1917.
Today, Henson’s current grave marker is engraved with the name of Frank Hansen, the wrong name, and is being enveloped by vegetation.
Kittitas County Historical Museum Director Sadie Thayer says Henson was discovered by the museum when it began to conduct research for upcoming Black History Month in February.
Two other Civil War veterans, James Ferguson (1840-1918) and Frederick Stevens (1829-1917) are buried next to Henson; they too will also get Civil War-style headstones.
During an interview with iFIBER ONE News, Thayer appeared to be swelling with pride over her and the museum’s involvement in the memorial project.
“We can honor and memorize these gentlemen that time has forgotten.”
As far as who Henson was, research by the museum revealed that he arrived in Ellensburg alongside his friend, John B. Fogarty, in 1886. Henson was born in 1845 in Shelby County, Illinois. At the age of 19, Henson enlisted in Company C of the 29th Regiment of the United States Colored Infantry at Jacksonville, Illinois on November 2, 1864.
According to the museum, Henson mustered out of service on November 6, 1865 at Brownsville, Texas at the end of the war. After moving to Ellensburg, Henson began work as a rancher at Fogarty Ranch. Henson was later employed by Clarence S. Palmer at his auto garage and taxi service as automobiles began to come on to the scene.
In 1907, with help from Kittitas County Sheriff W.W. Bonney, Edward Pruyn of Pruyn & Hoeffler Law Firm, Henson was able to file for proof of his Civil War service. The men were successful in their application; it prompted Henson to also file for his Civil War pension, something that he was previously denied of due to inaccurate reporting stating that Henson had a medical discharge during the war.
On March 26, 1912, Henson purchased a home near where the Fred Meyer store stands today. Due to his advanced age and rheumatism, Henson was moved into the Orting Soldiers Home assisted living facility where he could get the care he needed. Several months later, Henson returned to his home to visit or live where he suffered an aortic aneurysm and died on January 9, 1917.
In an article posted by the Ellensburg Capital newspaper in 1917, the publication stated that Henson was particularly fond of horses, was a respected member of the Grand Army, was an "amiable, honest man” who had the respect of all who knew him.
Thayer says Henson, Stevens, and Ferguson should all have their gravestones by June 2021.