ELLENSBURG - KAPP-KVEW reports that Kittitas County’s commission board plans to approve a sales tax that aims to raise the funds needed to address the increase of overdoses and suicides in the region.
The money raised from the new tax would be appropriated towards mental health and substance abuse efforts.
David Douglas, a board members of the county’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Advisory Board says the county mode is in “crisis mode,” and was before the pandemic.
“Six overdose deaths in less than a three-month period; we had a young person commit suicide,” Douglas told the Yakima TV station. “We are well beyond the time where we need to add more resources.”
The county commission can exercise its local authority by passing a .01% sales-and-use tax, which equates to 10 cents per $100 purchase. The money would fund chemical dependency resources, mental health treatment and therapeutic courts. 26 other counties have implemented such a tax since it was adopted by the state more than a decade ago.
"In 2013, the department had 128 calls involving mental health issues in the city. In 2017 that number nearly doubled to 245 calls, and in 2020 the number of calls continued to rapidly increase to 423. A 230% increase since 2013. Our concern is, where will we be in 2025 and beyond," Ellensburg's Police Department wrote earlier in the week. "The large increase in calls is only half the story. The other half, the most concerning half, is the lack of resources available for those in need of treatment. Is it any wonder that we have such increases when the access to services is so limited and need so great? The problem has grown so large that our ability to impact it with current resources is impossible."
KAPP-KVEW reports that commissioners will cast their votes to pass or not pass the mental health tax during their Dec. 21 meeting.
Franklin County passed a mental health tax last week.