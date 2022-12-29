ELLENSBURG - Federal funding has been secured to pay for a new search and rescue/emergency operations center in Kittitas County.
This week, the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners celebrated the inclusion of $1,186,120 in federal funding for the center as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill. Kittitas County Commissioners say the funding is a direct result of support from Democratic District 8 Congresswoman Kim Schrier. Schrier requested that the funding for the center be included for the project through the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the Department of Homeland Security portion of the legislative package.
The new facility is in its design phase with plans to complete the design by the first quarter of 2023, allowing for a summer construction season start. The facility is expected to be complete in late summer of 2024.
Kittitas County realized a need for a new search and rescue and emergency operations center after it was reported an estimated 80% of search and rescue calls happen on the west end of the county.
Commissioner Laura Osiadacz stated, “This facility first became a vision for the BOCC after talking with community members as well as the Sheriff’s office about the need to bring additional services to the Upper County area. We hope this will help address some of the ever-growing needs we are facing for both emergency management as well as search and rescue.”
Sheriff Myers stated, “We appreciate the support of our commissioners, our community, and FEMA for this important piece of public safety infrastructure. It will enhance Kittitas County’s ability to mount coordinated and efficient responses in Search and Rescue operations and in all types of disasters and emergencies. This facility will contribute significantly to the safety and resilience of our community.”
Many of the search and rescue missions in Kittitas County occur north of Cle Elum, particularly on or near Mount Stuart. The county says the area is frequented by a lot of out-of-town visitors.