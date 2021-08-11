ELLENSBURG - Due to high levels of community transmission, Kittitas County Public Health is urging residents to get tested for coronavirus after attending large-attendance events. Health officials say anyone who attends a large event should get tested three to five days after attendance, unless symptomatic prior to that time.
“If you have been to a gathering with people who are not members of your immediate family, you should consider yourself exposed to COVID-19,” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson.
Kittitas County Public Health added that high levels of transmission means more COVID-19 disease is present; this means that there is a higher chance of someone contracting the COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.
Only 46.2% of Kittitas County residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.