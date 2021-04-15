ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg officers had somewhat of a unique situation on their hands when it was realized that a man had somehow made it to roof of the police department Thursday evening.
Authorities say the incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. Police say the person was distraught and was wielding a large hunting knife. Authorities say the man was threatening officers. Officer Jennifer Morgan says this person is well-known to law enforcement and has a history with the law.
After some time, officers managed to talk the subject off the roof and place him into custody after 10 minutes of negotiating. The suspect was taken in for a mental health evaluation.
Police are assessing the damage done to the roof.
On Wednesday, a separate subject was taken into custody and evaluated after stealing a .22 caliber rifle from Bi-Mart.