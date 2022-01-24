ELLENSBURG - A woman in crisis wielding a knife reportedly chased a student at Central Washington University before a standoff with police on Saturday.
The woman had chased a student on Walnut Mall Saturday evening. The student ran into the Student Union and Recreation Center and barricaded the doors.
Police were able to evacuate several hundred people from the center to a safe location. The woman was then surrounded by law enforcement, isolating her to an area outside.
After negotiating with the woman, law enforcement was able to safely take her into custody. Police say the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis. She was taken into custody at about 10 p.m. Saturday.
The student union was closed for the rest of the night Saturday.
Thanks to the courage and quick thinking of the students who were in the building at the time — and the subsequent law enforcement response — the suspect responsible for the temporary closure was isolated and taken into custody,” CWU President Jim Wohlpart stated.
An alert was posted on CWU social media and sent to students to avoid the student union building.