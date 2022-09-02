Carrie Sideris, of Newton, Mass., talks to a resident through a window accompanied by her husband, Dan Sideris, as they return to door-to-door visits as Jehovah's Witnesses, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Boston. Even in pre-pandemic times, door-knocking ministry came with anxiety because Witnesses never knew how they would be received at any given home. In 2022 that’s even more the case, and evangelizers are being advised to be mindful that lives and attitudes have changed. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)