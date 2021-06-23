MOSES LAKE - A new exhibit focused on the Korean War is set to open on Friday at the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center.
An opening reception starts at 5 p.m. on Friday at the museum, located at 401. S. Balsam St. Admission to the reception is free.
The exhibit, called “Korea 65: The Forgotten War Remembered,” is provided by Legacy Washington and includes Korean War Artifacts and uniforms from the Margaret Schiffner Collection.
The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 5.
For more information, contact the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center at 509-764-3830.