EPHRATA — Joey Kriete will be sworn in as Grant County sheriff on Tuesday afternoon.
Elected candidates are typically sworn in at the beginning of the new year but current Sheriff Ryan Rectenwald is retiring this week.
Rectenwald was appointed to the sheriff position on July 1 after former Sheriff Tom Jones retired. Rectenwald began his career with the sheriff’s office in 1996 before joining the Ephrata Police Department. He later returned to the sheriff’s office in 2003 and had served as undersheriff since 2018.
Kriete, currently serving as a chief deputy of investigations, defeated Joe Harris in the race for sheriff. Kriete is set to be sworn in at the Grant County Courthouse on Tuesday after the election results are certified.
Kriete said Monday Sgt. John McMillan will serve as Grant County undersheriff. Beau Lamens will be the chief deputy of field operations and Gary Mansford will take over as chief deputy of investigations. Current Chief Deputy of Emergency Management Josh Sainsbury and Chief Deputy of Corrections Phil Coats will remain in their positions.