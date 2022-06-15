OLYMPIA — New rules to protect outdoor workers from heat and wildfire smoke hazards this summer went into effect Wednesday.
The state Department of Labor & Industries filed emergency outdoor heat exposure and wildfire smoke rules to protect farm and construction workers, roofers, road crews and any others whose job keeps them outside.
The new rules, in effect from June 15 through the end of September, are designed to help keep workers safe as L&I works to develop permanent rules to address hazards posed by extreme heat and wildfire smoke.
“The record setting heat wave last summer underscored the importance of protecting outdoor workers,” stated Craig Blackwood, L&I’s assistant director for the Division of Occupational Safety & Health. “Add in the smoke from more frequent and devastating wildfires, which is a proven hazard, and it’s a recipe for danger every summer.”
Outdoor heat exposure rules
When temperatures are at or above 89 degrees, the emergency heat rules combined with existing rules require employers to:
- Provide enough sufficiently cool water for each employee to drink at least a quart an hour;
- Provide sufficient shade that is large enough for and close enough to workers;
- Encourage and allow workers to take paid preventative cool-down breaks as needed; and,
- Require a 10-minute, paid cool-down break every two hours
Wildfire smoke rules
Smoke from wildfires contains fine particles that can reach the deepest parts of the lungs, causing serious health problems. L&I’s emergency rule requires employers to monitor air quality and take action when outdoor workers are exposed to wildfire smoke and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 101 or higher. Some actions are required at an AQI of 69.
When workers show signs of injury or illness related to smoke, employers must monitor those workers to determine if medical care is needed, and cannot prevent workers from seeking medical treatment.
If the AQI is at 69 or higher, employers are encouraged to limit their workers’ exposure to smoke by:
- Reducing, rescheduling, or relocating work;
- Providing enclosed buildings or vehicles where the air is filtered; and,
- Reducing the work intensity or increasing rest periods.
When the AQI is at 101 or higher, steps to limit workers’ exposure to smoke is required whenever feasible.
At AQI 69 or higher, employers are encouraged to provide respirators at no cost to the workers and workers can wear respiratory protection if they choose. At AQI 101, employers must provide respirators for voluntary use—an increase in protection from last year’s wildfire smoke rule.
Employees must be provided with and are required to wear more protective respirators when particulates from wildfire smoke are measured at 555 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3) or higher, a level both extremely hazardous and rare that is beyond the top of the AQI scale of 500.