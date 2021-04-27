QUINCY - Recently, it was announced that litany of live music will happen at the Gorge Amphitheatre during Labor Day weekend of 2021.
Last week, it was confirmed that the Dave Matthews Band along with several other well-known music artists will perform live over the course of three days.
The Dave Matthews the band will be joined over the weekend by support artists, Mavis Staples, Allen Stone, Robert Randolph and the Family Band and Dumpstaphunk.
The doors open at 3 p.m. and the music begins at 5 p.m. each night. Labor Day weekend in 2021 is September 4,5, and 6. According to Live Nation’s website, live music at the Gorge kicks off in mid-summer with Phish performing July 16 through July 18.
According to an article written by Variety, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino told the publication that Live Nation’s concert season in the U.S. should resume in the middle of summer with performances spanning through November at some venues.
Rapino also told the publication that Live Nation venues expect to open at around at least 75% capacity.