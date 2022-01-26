MOSES LAKE - If you live in Moses Lake, you might want to take a shot at winning the lottery.
Three women did exactly that this month.
On Monday, January 24, two women won two different lottery prizes from two separate locations.
According to the Washington Lottery website, Cheri D. had bought her Hit 5 ticket from the Circle K fuel station on Stratford Road in Moses Lake on Monday, Jan. 24. Apparently, Cheri was that one person in 851,000 thousand who’s numbers matched all five white ball numbers to win the cashpot prize of $110,000.
Jessica F. bought a Seattle Kraken Scratch ticket that yielded a $50,000 prize. Jessica bought her ticket from the WinCo in Moses Lake on Jan. 24.
On Jan. 13, Margarita R. won $20,000 from the same spot Jessica bought her ticket, the WinCo on Stratford Road. Margarita had purchased a Loteria Scratch ticket.