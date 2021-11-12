EASTON - On Friday morning, a gaping hole was found in a westbound lane of I-90 near Easton at milepost 71, prompting crews to close down that portion of the road.
As of 3 p.m., traffic continues to bottleneck through the area as crews determine whether to patch the hole, or implement a more permanent fix that requires a longer closure due to the pouring and curing of concrete.
Some drivers are experiencing up to 30-minute delays
The hole appears to have received previous patchwork in the past.
Should concrete be required, the closure should last through the overnight.