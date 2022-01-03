EPHRATA - It’s a tear-jerking gesture that the Neff family will never forget, especially after the death of two of their three children in less than two years.
On New Year’s Eve 2021, a large group of semis filed behind Max Neff’s father, Erik, who piloted his late son’s vehicle during a procession to honor Max in the Ephrata area.
Like his mother, Jenn, and his father, Erik, 18-year-old Max wanted to be like his parents; earning a living behind the wheel of a long-haul big rig. Though, Max’s plans were dashed when he unexpectedly died in his sleep at his Moses Lake home on Dec. 22, 2021. The cause of Max’s death is still under investigation, but suicide has been ruled out.
Max’s death was the second devastating blow dealt to the Neff family in less than two years. 19 months prior to Max’s passing, Jenn and Erik lost their 23-year-old daughter to a car accident. Erik organized the procession for his son via an Ephrata Facebook community page and got an overwhelming response from commercial truckers who volunteered to partake in the memorial.
In total, 20 semis participated in the procession after Max’s memorial service was held at Ephrata’s Church of Nazarene. T
he procession started at around 3 p.m. and spanned throughout downtown Ephrata and along SR 282, SR 17, I-90 and back to downtown Ephrata.