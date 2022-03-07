MOSES LAKE - A fire Sunday afternoon left a large shop damaged near Moses Lake.
Grant County Fire District 5 responded at about 4:45 p.m. to a the reported structure fire in the 2000 block of Division Road North.
Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the shop, which sustained smoke and heat damage throughout the building, according to Capt. Travis Svilar. A vehicle inside the shop was also damaged.
Svilar said 15 firefighters responded and no injuries were reported. The fire was contained after about 30 minutes and crews cleared the scene after about two hours.
The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.