VANTAGE - Kittitas County and Department of Natural Resources firefighters are battling a 200-acre blaze from the ground and the air today.
Officials with the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center say the fire broke out just before 1 p.m. about four miles east of the town of Kittitas off the Vantage Highway.
At one point, authorities say structures were threatened, but there was no indication that any had been lost.
The area the fire is burning in is vast and rural. At last check, the fire was burning eastward with its eastern flank being the most active part of the fire.
The cause of the blaze is unknown, but it was reportedly sparked along the roadway.
There is no containment, nor is there any estimated timetable for containment.