WENATCHEE - Wenatchee will have a well-known, one-stop shop for all things chicken soon.
Based out of Las Vegas, The Chicken Shack sells its signature fried chicken in the form of 'fingers,' wings and bites (boneless wings). The restaurant also serves salads, fries, mac n' cheese, wraps, chicken sandwiches, desserts and plant-based products. The Chicken Shack also has 24 different sauces (specifically for chicken) to choose from, two types of rubs (specifically for chicken) and several sauces for their fries.
The Chicken Shack will open in the space that was once occupied by San Francisco Sourdough Eatery across the street from Applebees on North Wenatchee Avenue.
The Chicken Shack opened its first Washington state locations in Pasco and Richland several years ago.
To read the restaurant's menu, click here.