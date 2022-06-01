GRAND COULEE — The laser light show has returned at Grand Coulee Dam.
The “One River, Many Voices” show resumed Memorial Day weekend and will run nightly through Sept. 30, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The show begins at 10 p.m. through July 31. Beginning Aug. 1, the light show starts at 9:30 p.m. and from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, the show starts at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are not required to watch the laser light show.
The Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center is also open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided tours are available four times a day on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, visit https://www.usbr.gov/pn/grandcoulee/index.html