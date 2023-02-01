EVERETT - You could call it another 'crowning achievement' for the so-called 'Queen of the Skies.'
This week, during its delivery flight to Cincinnati, the last Boeing 747 left a message in the skies over Moses Lake via a virtual flight path on Wednesday morning at around 9 a.m.
The traceable flight path was captured on flightaware.com.
The Atlas Air Cargo flight was reportedly the most tracked flight in the world at the time with 14,500 people monitoring it.
According to data on flightaware.com, it took 2.5 hours to complete the 747 crown.
The traced message spanned from city of Ephrata in Grant County to the town of Sprague in Lincoln County. The message encompassed towns that included Moses Lake, Connell, Ritzville, Washtucna, and Warden.
The airship traced the message at an altitude of 12,800 ft.